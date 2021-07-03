Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $13.30

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.