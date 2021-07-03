Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.