Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
