Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.

BMA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

