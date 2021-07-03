Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.
BMA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
