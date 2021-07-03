1,923 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

