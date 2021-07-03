Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.26 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

