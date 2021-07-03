Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 4,870 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

