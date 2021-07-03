Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 151,100 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

