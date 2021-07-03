Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 59.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

