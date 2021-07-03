Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $541.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.