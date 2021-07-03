Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 512,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 494,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 86,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $322.84 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.