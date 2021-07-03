PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0012

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $22.40 million and $34,721.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00753915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.09 or 0.07705210 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

