Covalent Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.



Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

