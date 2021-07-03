Linker Coin Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $2,765.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00753915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.09 or 0.07705210 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

