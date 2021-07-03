Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

KTOS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

