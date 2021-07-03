Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $3,683,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

