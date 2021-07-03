Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 24,856 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

