Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $42.27 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

