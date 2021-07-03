Head to Head Comparison: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

This table compares American Public Education and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.65 $18.82 million $1.25 22.81 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.08 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -14.82

American Public Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Public Education and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

