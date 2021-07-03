Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $15,402,350. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $38.08 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.