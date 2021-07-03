Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

