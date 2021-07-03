The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.31. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.