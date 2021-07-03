Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on July 22nd

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

