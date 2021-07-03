16,215 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

