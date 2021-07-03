Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $63,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.