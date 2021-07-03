Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL opened at $42.22 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

