Amalgamated Bank Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335 over the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

