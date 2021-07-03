Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PHG stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

