TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $150,865,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,114.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,199.53 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,875.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

