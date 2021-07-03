Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 589.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 525,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ATHX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

