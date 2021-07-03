Algert Global LLC Invests $92,000 in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

