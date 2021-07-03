ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading 1.1% Higher

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $492.00 and last traded at $492.00. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.86.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

