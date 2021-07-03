Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

