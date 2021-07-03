Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Shares Up 42.9%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)’s stock price shot up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a market cap of $118.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 7.38.

About Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

