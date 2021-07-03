Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several analysts recently commented on NEAPF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.