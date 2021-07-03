Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 120.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.