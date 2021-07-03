Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPHRY stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

