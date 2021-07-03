Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

