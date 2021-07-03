SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,037 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

