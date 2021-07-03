Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,189,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,361,000 after purchasing an additional 151,089 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

