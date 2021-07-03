AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,393 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

