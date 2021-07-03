AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,823 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

