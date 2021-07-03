5,945 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.