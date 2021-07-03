Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

