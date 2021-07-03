AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

