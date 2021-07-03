AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,033,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in Old Republic International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,908,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 592,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.