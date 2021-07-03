Barclays PLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Integer worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Integer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $95.34 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

