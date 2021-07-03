Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 592,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 397,816 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

