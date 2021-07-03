Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.02 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

