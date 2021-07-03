Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

