Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.